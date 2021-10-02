Predicting More Breakout Players Part 3

Brown was traded from OKC to Boston and then eventually found his way to Dallas. Dallas landed a true steal in Brown honestly. He looked like a rebounding-energetic monster with the Thunder. When given a full allotment of minutes, he can put in some major damage. In 43 total games with the Thunder (and starting 32), he averaged a nice 8.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, .7 steals and 1.1 blocks in 21.4 minutes a game. Imagine if he got 36 minutes a game; he averaged a sexy 14.5 points, 15 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.8 swats per 36 minutes. In terms of competition, he only has Dwight Powell and maybe Willie-Cauley Stein in front of him. If Powell needs any time off, Brown will get some significant run. He will also have fun with Luka Doncic looking for him in the pick and roll game.