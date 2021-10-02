Become a Better Communicator and Public Speaker

Nick Gomez has a passion for helping people understand the power of the emerging crypto currency industry. As a Public Speaker, Nick educates and mentors people of all ages and backgrounds in the new age of digital currency through myswipecoin. Drawing on his more than 7 years of knowledge and experience, he teaches thousands of students worldwide to master both Bitcoin and Crypto markets. Nick is a multi-million dollar investor and trader, and he has helped hundreds of students become profitable, as well. “People over profits has always been my motto and I believe highly in service to others,” he says.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO