How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — The Alabama football team is playing its second consecutive home game this weekend against No. 12 Ole Miss. It’s the first leg of a difficult three-game stretch that includes the Rebels, Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

The last time these two teams went head-to-head, the Crimson Tide came out on top in a 63-48 road contest in Oxford. Mac Jones and Matt Corral combined for 782 yards and four scores during that game. But the main storyline was both team’s rushing attacks.

Najee Harris went for 282 yards and an eye-popping five touchdowns against the Rebels. Meanwhile, Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner combined for 248 yards and four scores on the ground.

Will this game yield similar offensive results for both teams? There are a lot of analysts who are predicting that it will, which would make for yet another wild Nick Saban vs. Lane Kiffin matchup.

In order to get you ready for kickoff, we’ve collected all the pertinent information you’ll need for your Saturday. That includes TV info, how to listen, betting odds and a brief history of the series.

When, Where

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

How to Watch, Listen

Broadcast: CBS

Crew: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl

Live Streaming: CBS Sports app + fuboTV

Radio: Compass Media Radio

Radio Crew: T.J. Rives, Steve Beuerlein

How Else to Listen: List of all Alabama radio affiliates

Betting Information

Betting Line (VegasInsider): Alabama -14.5

Over/Under: 79.5

Series History

Series Record: 52-10-2 (Alabama leads)

Last Meeting: 2020 (Alabama won 63-48)

Win Streak: 5 games (Alabama)

