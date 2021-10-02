CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

What to watch for, score prediction as Clemson hosts Boston College

By Matt Connolly about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NO4hi_0cF3hJ6k00
Clemson running back Michel Dukes (19) could get some opportunities against Boston College with Will Shipley out for the game. (Mike Comer/Getty Images)

Clemson is in desperate need of a victory. Will the Tigers get one against Boston College? We break down the game and pick who we think will win.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation. Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Fans Questioning Kirk Ferentz’s Odd Decision At End Of Game vs. Penn State

Iowa took care of business this Saturday against Penn State to improve to 6-0 on the season, but the final minutes of the game were certainly controversial. After intercepting a pass from Penn State backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson with a little over two minutes remaining, Iowa decided to run the football once and take a knee twice. The only problem with that decision was the fact that Penn State would get the ball back down 23-20 with 39 seconds on the clock.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Tigers
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been labelled with the most unwanted tag in sport - but there was to be no fourth-quarter heartbreak in London this time for the 36-year-old

It’s the tag every sportsman dreads. For all the hard work and dedication, all the victories and adulation, one dreaded moment can earn you that most unwanted of labels: the bottlejob. Somewhat harshly, the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan is best known not for his consistency as a 14-year franchise quarterback,...
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Dirty play, punch leads to brawl, Kadarius Toney ejection

The New York Giants had wide receiver Kadarius Toney get ejected against the Dallas Cowboys for an altercation on the field where he threw a punch. As referees sorted out the punishments, both Toney and defensive back Damontae Kazee received penalties while Toney was disqualified from the game for his punch.
NFL
The Spun

Look: What The BCS Rankings Would Look Like Right Now

It’s been eight years since the Bowl Championship Series and its computer simulations were the law of the college football land. So what would the 2021 national title picture look like if we still used the BCS rankings?. On Sunday, BCSKnowHow.com released its latest simulation of the season. Naturally, Georgia...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Clemson-Pitt kickoff time, TV information

CLEMSON — The kickoff time has been set for what could be the biggest ACC game of the season. Clemson’s matchup at Pitt on Oct. 23 will begin at 3:30 p.m., the ACC announced on Monday. The game will either be televised by ABC or ESPN. Pitt is currently 4-1...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy