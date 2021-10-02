“Squid Game” Cast Members To Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Madonna has been pushing boundaries and subverting public opinion for almost five decades, whether you hate her or love her. As one of pop music’s greatest provocateurs, she's still pushing people’s buttons and making any mere man shutter with her antics, rebellious attitude and outspokenness. Though as many interviews as Madonna has done over the decades, I'm not sure anything will ever top her recent chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. She's appeared on the late-night show numerous times, yet this appearance seemed incredibly awkward for Fallon. As a matter of fact, he was actually squirming while trying to interview the music superstar.

