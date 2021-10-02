“Squid Game” Cast Members To Appear On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
The hit Netflix series “Squid Game” will be appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”. On October 2, the American media outlet Headline Planet reported that cast members from “Squid Game” had been invited to the October 6 filming of “The Tonight Show.” Both Netflix and NBC have confirmed that there will be an appearance from the show’s cast, but which cast members will appear is being kept under wraps.www.soompi.com
