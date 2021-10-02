CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Enters in seventh inning

Barnes allowed one run on one hit over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 4-2 win over the Nationals. With Boston leading 4-0 entering the seventh inning, manager Alex Cora brought in Barnes, the team's one-time closer. Later in the game, Cora turned to Hansel Robles to close out Washington for the save. Barnes has pitched better after a rocky August, but he endured a bout with COVID-19 during the first half of September. It's unclear what Cora plans for the closer role if the Red Sox qualify for the postseason.

