I don't know if there are statistics on this, but there's probably at least one couple that gets engaged somewhere at Walt Disney World every day of the year. We all see the videos and the social media posts and if you haven't done it yourself, you probably have some friends that did. There's a multitude of ways one might try to do the proposal to make it special or surprising. Do you do it with a favorite Disney character? Do you have the ring delivered on top of dessert at Cinderella's Royal Table? But it can apparently be too surprising, as one man seemingly learned earlier this year.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO