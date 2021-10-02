I Over-Plucked My Brows As A Teen — This Is How I Finally Grew Them Back

From well-groomed brows and frizz-free hair to a healthy, glowing complexion and manicured nails, it’s a lot of work keeping up with the modern day beauty routine. But with all the extraneous effort you put into every inch of your skin, hair, body, and nails, there’s one area of your regimen that’s undoubtedly lacking: how you care for your eyelashes. Whether you’re on team extensions, falsies, lash lift, tinting, or mascara, lash health is just as important as any other part of your beauty routine. After all, just as your makeup relies on a proper skin care routine to look as flawless as it can be, your lashes won’t reach their thick, lifted, and lengthened potential if you don’t take proper care of them. And no, that doesn’t just mean removing your leftover eyeliner and mascara at the end of the day.

