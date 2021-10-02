I Over-Plucked My Brows As A Teen — This Is How I Finally Grew Them Back

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleIf you could go back and give your 13-year old self some wise words of advice, what would they be? Perhaps not to pop your pimples? Or maybe to actually wear your retainer? Well, mine would be to put the darn tweezers down. At the time, skinny arches were the look du jour (I was a ‘90s kid, after all), and mine was the exact opposite of that. Now, of course, I regret over-plucking my brows into oblivion. Luckily, I’ve found a few products that have helped my severely damaged brows grow back, and I finally feel happy with the results.

