Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 23-7 win over the Denver Broncos Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High:. You can't call it a throwback performance, not when the Ravens moved the ball almost exclusively through the air and Lamar Jackson surpassed 300 passing yards in a game for just the second time in his NFL career. But absent that departure from the Ravens' recent norms, it was an important win with many markings that felt oh-so familiar. The defense was dominant, especially as the game wore on. The offensive line set a physical tone. The Ravens went into a hostile environment and battered a previously unbeaten opponent by being tough and sound. Stop me if you've heard this before. They didn't lose a turnover. They piled up five sacks and 11 quarterbacks hits, one of which sidelined the Broncos' starter. The Ravens weren't lacking for excuses if they'd lost. This was their third road game in four weeks to start the season. They've dealt with significant injuries, inconsistent performances and major changes to their original blueprint. Jackson barely practiced during the week. But by winning Sunday instead of succumbing to all that, they sent the clear signal that they've handled the adversity quite well, thank you, and still belong in the top rank of contenders. It's a big deal.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO