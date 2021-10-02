CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

By John Eisenberg
Cover picture for the articleVarious thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:. While dealing with various absences and up-and-down performances early in the season, the Ravens have never needed big things from Lamar Jackson more than they do now. Where would they be without a playmaking quarterback who has generated 1,012 total yards (combined rushing and passing) in three games? Don't ask.

The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
Ravens Wearing a Rare Uniform Combination for 'Monday Night Football'

The Ravens are breaking out a rare uniform combination for "Monday Night Football" versus the Indianapolis Colts. Baltimore will wear their black jerseys and purple pants. They have donned that combo only once before in franchise history and it was a very exciting night. On Dec. 30, 2018, the Ravens...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What John Harbaugh Asked Lamar Jackson

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens made a bold decision late in their Sunday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens, leading 36-35 with 1:05 left and the Chiefs out of timeouts, decided to go for it on 4th and 1 at their own 43-yard line. “Lamar!” Harbaugh...
baltimoreravens.com

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in Denver

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 23-7 win over the Denver Broncos Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High:. You can't call it a throwback performance, not when the Ravens moved the ball almost exclusively through the air and Lamar Jackson surpassed 300 passing yards in a game for just the second time in his NFL career. But absent that departure from the Ravens' recent norms, it was an important win with many markings that felt oh-so familiar. The defense was dominant, especially as the game wore on. The offensive line set a physical tone. The Ravens went into a hostile environment and battered a previously unbeaten opponent by being tough and sound. Stop me if you've heard this before. They didn't lose a turnover. They piled up five sacks and 11 quarterbacks hits, one of which sidelined the Broncos' starter. The Ravens weren't lacking for excuses if they'd lost. This was their third road game in four weeks to start the season. They've dealt with significant injuries, inconsistent performances and major changes to their original blueprint. Jackson barely practiced during the week. But by winning Sunday instead of succumbing to all that, they sent the clear signal that they've handled the adversity quite well, thank you, and still belong in the top rank of contenders. It's a big deal.
baltimoreravens.com

Eisenberg: Keeping Lamar Jackson Healthy Is Everything

Now that the Ravens are finished with the humdrum business of traveling more than halfway across the country to dominate a previously undefeated team in front of 76,000 face-painted fans screaming for their heads, it's time for some real drama. You know what I'm talking about, right? In 2021, real...
baltimoreravens.com

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Has Written A Children's Book

Lamar Jackson is a quarterback, Heisman winner, MVP, clothing designer, and now he's adding author to his long list of accolades. Jackson announced on Instagram Wednesday that he has penned a children's book, "I Dream, You Dream. Let us Dream!" Jackson has long served as in inspiration for kids and...
baltimoreravens.com

Mailbag: Should the Ravens Be a Pass-First Offense Now?

Mink: For multiple reasons, the Ravens have certainly become more pass-heavy this season, and I think that should continue. I think they were already planning to shade more in that direction because they recognized the need to have a stronger counter punch. Baltimore signed Sammy Watkins and drafted Rashod Bateman to improve their wide receiver corps and lean on them more. This offense has evolved from the tight-end heavy attack of a couple years ago. The other reason they've thrown more is because they lost their top two running backs, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, to season-ending injuries. You adapt to your personnel.
baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Wednesday Transcripts: Week 5 vs. Indianapolis Colts

On how much more comfortable he is this season with a full offseason under his belt: "I'm extremely more comfortable. It just shows the work that we put in, and [we] just keep going at it each and every day in practice. The coaches help me tremendously. I just keep improving."
