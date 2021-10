Azeez Ojulari makes Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week. Rookie Azeez Ojulari has already found his way into the record books. With another on Sunday against the Falcons, Ojulari is the first Giants player with a sack in each of his first three career games. He is also the first NFL player with at least 1.0 sack in each of his first three career games since Cleveland's Myles Garrett in 2017. His sack of Matt Ryan in Week 3 also forced a fumble, which was recovered by teammate Lorenzo Carter.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO