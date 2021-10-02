Watch Miley Cyrus Crash Megan Thee Stallion’s Set at Austin City Limits Fest

Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance during Megan Thee Stallion ’s Austin City Limits set Friday, briefly crashing the stage to dance alongside the rapper.

Cyrus, who also headlined Friday night at the festival, shared video of the moment on Instagram, with the singer running up from the side of the stage to join other fans during what appeared to be a mid-set twerking competition.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

“Dreams DO come true! Me & @theestallion doing hot girl shit!,” Cyrus wrote of the moment in the caption. Megan Thee Stallion responded, “Love youuuu.”

After showing a few moves to the Zilker Park crowd and hugging the rapper, Cyrus quickly ran back offstage. (The festival’s cameras also caught Billie Eilish enjoying Megan Thee Stallion’s set, but she did not partake in the dance-off.)

Austin City Limits continues this weekend and next with headliners Billie Eilish and Duran Duran (but not Stevie Nicks, who canceled her performances due to the ongoing Delta variant), as well as Tyler, the Creator, St. Vincent, Doja Cat, Tierra Whack, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Erykah Badu, Polo G and many more.