Our Amazing History: Hurricane of 1938

The single worst storm that ever hit the Hamptons took place during just two hours beginning at 4 p.m. on September 21, 1938. Three days earlier, the weather bureau had reported a hurricane in the Atlantic headed west toward Miami. Miami boarded up its windows. But nothing came of it. That was the sum total of all the warnings that took place along the Atlantic seaboard until the sky darkened over the ocean off the Hamptons three days later.