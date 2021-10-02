CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Large Vehicle Crash in Downtown Medford

By Caleb Michael
KDRV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD, Ore. - Around 11 p.m. last night, a large truck crashed into the the back of the Oregon Employment Department office, causing damage to the Crown Market as well. Medford Police say an officer witnessed a traffic violation from a large truck and attempted to pull it over. Upon doing this, the vehicle began to elude officers. They began to pursue the truck but terminated the pursuit when it began to go into the downtown area.

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 2

 

