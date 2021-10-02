Atelier Sophie 2 is Just the Beginning of Gust Revisiting Classic Atelier Stories; Salburg Trilogy Also Teased if Fans Want it
For me, Atelier Sophie was one of the best entries in a series that I felt was relying too heavily on its cute characters without evolving the series enough across each entry. After this release, we received some truly ambitious titles, that eventually delivered Atelier Ryza. Now, it seems the developer wishes to capitalize on this new formula by blending it with the old in Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream.noisypixel.net
Comments / 0