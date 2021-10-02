CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

James “Jim” Turner, 74, Greatest Joy in Life was his Family

By Bucktrout of Williamsburg Funeral Service
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSURG — James “Jim” Turner, 74, of Williamsburg, passed away on September, 25, 2021, of natural causes. Jim was born in Kearny, NJ, living throughout the state until 1988, when he moved with his family to Williamsburg, where he established life-long friendships in Longhill Woods and St. Georges communities. Jim was an avid card player, and could be often found sitting at the card table playing Hollywood Gin, Cribbage, or Bridge. Music was another love of his, and his taste ranged from Sinatra to the tunes of the 50’s/60’s. He was constantly making his own music, whether it be by singing, whistling, or humming some tune wherever he went. Above all, his greatest joy in life was his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

