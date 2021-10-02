'Legend Bowl' is the modern 'Madden' alternative you've been craving
Sports gamers have had a rough go of it over the past few years. For a while now, we've lived in a world where every sport gets one (or perhaps two) big new games annually, and they usually don't add much to the formula; as 2K fans often complain, you're paying $60 or $70 for a roster update that's stuffed to the gills with microtransactions. But if you're a football fan willing to look past glitzy graphics and butter-smooth animation, there are alternatives.www.inputmag.com
