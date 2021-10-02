FORECAST: Spectacular Sunday ahead

Happy Saturday all!

Lower humidity will usher in an October classic for Sunday with low humidity and highs near 90.

Drier weather has arrived again across SWFL, leading to lower humidity and sunshine.

Overnight lows will be comfortably in the upper 60s to near 70 the next few mornings and afternoons will top out near 90. Sunshine will dominate as rain chances stay near zero through Monday.

By the middle of the upcoming week, another cold front approaches the peninsula.

This front won’t be as cut and dry as the last few and will likely stall across the area through the weekend.

As a result, weather will stay unsettled with showers and storms likely after Wednesday. Behind this front though, humidity will drop yet again with sunshine and drier weather taking over by next Sunday.