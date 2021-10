(Note: This is the twenty-third article in a continuing series about local military veterans and their service to our great country.) Adam was born on November 6, 1979, in Bakersfield, California to Richard and Donna Zanutto. He spent most of his much-too-short life in Walker Basin, a valley in the Southern Sierra Nevada with magnificent scenery and spectacular sunsets that locals long ago had christened "God's Country." More specifically, he grew up outside Bakersfield in the town of Caliente, a ranching and farming community where his father had a hay farming business.

