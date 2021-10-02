Lanett City Council may name new mayor on Monday
LANETT — At a Thursday evening work session, members of the Lanett City Council appeared ready to decide Kyle McCoy’s permanent successor on Monday. Jamie Heard has been serving as mayor pro-tem in the interim, but someone needs to be named to fulfill the balance of the term, which extends to October 2024. McCoy was recently removed from office by the attorney general’s office after pleading guilty to two ethics charges.www.valleytimes-news.com
