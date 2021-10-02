Mets Morning News: And then there were two

Before their final series in Atlanta over the weekend, the Mets chose to shut down Jacob deGrom’s rehab, ending any chance of the team’s ace returning to pitch in that series. The Mets had spent the last two-and-a-half months of the season trying unsuccessfully to rehab deGrom and his curious case of Schrödinger’s UCL, but multiple setbacks for the 33-year-old made that impossible to do before the Mets’ season sunk into total irrelevancy. With the team officially out of the playoff picture, they decided to end their attempt at speedrunning his rehab to bring him back for the final weekend of the season for no reason.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO