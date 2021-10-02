Mets Morning News: And then there were two
The Mets defeated the Braves 4-3 in the opening game of their final series of the season. Brandon Nimmo hit a pair of homers in the victory, and the Mets held off Atlanta’s late attempts at a rally. Tylor Megill pitched five shutout frames for the win and concluded his rookie campaign with 18 starts and a 4.52 ERA. In the contest, Brandon Webb and Kevin Pillar faced off for the first time since Webb hit Pillar in the face, and the two acknowledged each other before the at-bat began.www.amazinavenue.com
