MLB

Mets Morning News: And then there were two

By Vasilis Drimalitis
Amazin' Avenue
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets defeated the Braves 4-3 in the opening game of their final series of the season. Brandon Nimmo hit a pair of homers in the victory, and the Mets held off Atlanta’s late attempts at a rally. Tylor Megill pitched five shutout frames for the win and concluded his rookie campaign with 18 starts and a 4.52 ERA. In the contest, Brandon Webb and Kevin Pillar faced off for the first time since Webb hit Pillar in the face, and the two acknowledged each other before the at-bat began.

www.amazinavenue.com

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
Mets in Rare And Unfortunate Territory in These Two Areas

The New York Mets and the phrases “postseason contention” or “wild-card contention” were mentioned quite a bit this weekend, and none of it was for good reasons. First, it was wild-card contention and how the St. Louis Cardinals’ incredible winning streak — coupled with the Mets’ ability to lose consistently — officially eliminated New York from that postseason chase. The following day, a win by the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Mets from the NL East race, ending any hopes of October baseball in Queens for the first time since 2016.
Noah Syndergaard
Michael Conforto
Morning Briefing: Mets Set For Final Homestand of the Season

The team will head back home for its final homestand of the season. Marcus Stroman and Trevor Williams will start Tuesday’s doubleheader, Taijuan Walker will start Wednesday and Tylor Megill will pitch Wednesday. Keith Hernandez and the Mets booth had some fun this weekend. The Tampa Bay Rays will begin...
Morning Briefing: Mets Set For Doubleheader With Marlins

After getting swept by the Brewers, the Mets return to Citi Field Tuesday afternoon to take on the Marlins in a doubleheader. Pitching rotations for the games have not been announced. The doubleheader’s first pitches are set for 4:10 p.m. and 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first game....
Amazin' Avenue

Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

The Mets swept a doubleheader from the Marlins on Tuesday to begin the final week of the season. The first game was highlighted by Francisco Lindor’s 3 RBI, included a two-run homer in the sixth inning to put the game away, while the second game featured the return of Noah Syndergaard, who last appeared in a game in 2019. The Mets won the second game in extra innings, off a fielders choice by James McCann, though it was Javy Báez’s legs which allowed the Mets to score the winning run.
#Mets Morning News
Morning Briefing: Mets’ Penultimate Game of the Season is Here

The Mets took down the Braves 4-3 Friday night, starting off the last series of the season on a high note. Brandon Nimmo smacked two home runs in the contest, both of which were solo shots. The Mets will play their second to last game of the season tonight with...
Amazin' Avenue

Examining a healthier 2021 Mets season

Looking at a team’s list of injuries and wondering what could have been is generally a bad idea. Wishing something hadn’t happened doesn’t change reality, nor does it effectively address what could happen in the future, though it could make one feel better in the moment. The best-case scenario for this exercise is feeling less bad about a disappointing season.
FanSided

NY Mets Monday Morning GM: The band needs to break up

Now is the winter of our discontent. Not really. I’ve just never used that phrase before. And it fits, a little bit, with what lies ahead for the New York Mets. Their winter has already begun and surely you feel a little bit of discontent to see it come to a conclusion as scheduled.
Amazin' Avenue

Jacob deGrom and the burden of success

Before their final series in Atlanta over the weekend, the Mets chose to shut down Jacob deGrom’s rehab, ending any chance of the team’s ace returning to pitch in that series. The Mets had spent the last two-and-a-half months of the season trying unsuccessfully to rehab deGrom and his curious case of Schrödinger’s UCL, but multiple setbacks for the 33-year-old made that impossible to do before the Mets’ season sunk into total irrelevancy. With the team officially out of the playoff picture, they decided to end their attempt at speedrunning his rehab to bring him back for the final weekend of the season for no reason.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Player Performance Meter: Pitchers, September 27-October 3

Although the Mets’ record was rather mediocre to close out the final week of the season, like most weeks this year, it wasn’t because of the pitching, who performed well overall as a group. Of the team’s losses this week, two were by one run and one was a shutout, so overwhelmingly, the pitching staff kept the Mets in their games this week. This week also saw the returns of Noah Syndergaard and Robert Gsellman—both facing somewhat uncertain futures—from the injured list.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Postseason frenzy

Mike Puma reported on Tuesday that the Mets are set to speak with Theo Epstein soon about their front office vacancy. Jon Heyman reported the Mets are most likely to land Billy Beane for their President of Baseball Operations position while Epstein and David Stearns are less likely. Khalil Lee...
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets announce changes to coaching staff

The Mets announced a major shakeup in their coaching staff today, three days after declining to pick up Luis Rojas’ option. The team has informed a majority of their staff that they are free to seek jobs elsewhere. This includes Jeremy Accardo, Ricky Bones, Gary DiSarcina, Dave Jauss, Brian Schneider, and Tony Tarasco. Hugh Quattlebaum and Kevin Howard, both of whom joined the club after Chili Davis and Tom Slater were dismissed, will not return to the big league club, but they are in discussions to remain in other roles within the organization. Meanwhile, Jeremy Hefner could return as pitching coach, although that is still to be determined.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Baseball only grows less frequent

As the postseason moves along, it leaves plenty of time to consider how the Mets should approach the upcoming Michael Conforto Saga. Much like Conforto, the future of Marcus Stroman with the New York Mets remains up in the air, for now. Around the National League East. One half of...
MLB
WJBF

Fried sharp, Braves blank Brewers 3-0 to tie NLDS at 1-all

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Fried says his strategy in pressure situations is to avoid making too much of the moment. The approach that worked so well for the Atlanta Braves left-hander in the regular season also is paying dividends in the playoffs. Fried pitched six sharp innings and Atlanta’s bullpen held on after manager Brian […]
