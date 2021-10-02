18 Eerie DIY Halloween Bat Decorations You Can Craft In 5 Minutes

Mason jars! Of course it is going to be mason jars. I mean, it is time to craft decorations for Halloween and what is the first thing that comes to mind? The number one crafting supply – mason jars! What makes mason jars so good for crafting? Well, they’re incredibly common. You probably have a bunch of them in the kitchen and if you don’t, you can buy as many as you need without feeling a dent in your budget. They’re also very practical. You can craft luminaries with them, centerpieces, storage and organization items and a whole lot of other stuff as well.

