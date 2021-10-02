How To Spend A Perfect Long Weekend In Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains
The Porcupine Mountains fondly referred to as the Porkies, is home to the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, Michigan’s largest state park. The park encompasses 60,000 acres, with the largest tract of virgin hardwoods in North America. Located at the west end of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in Ontonagon County, the Porcupine Mountains got their name from early explorers who thought the tree outlines along the crests looked like porcupine quills.www.travelawaits.com
Comments / 0