Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 9 (ANI): Slamming the Centre for inadequate coal supply against the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL)'s agreements with various subsidiaries of the Coal India Ltd (CIL), the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday asked it to immediately enhance State's coal supply as per quota to tide over power crisis with the impending shutdown of its thermal plants due to fast depleting coal reserves which are likely to exhaust within next couple of days.

