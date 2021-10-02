Dad Brings in a Tiny Kitten to Keep His 'Clingy Cat' Company | The Dodo Cat Crazy

This tiny rescued kitten was scared of her dad’s footsteps, but now curls up in his shirt while he’s driving!. One day after work, a guy heard a meow while walking towards his car. To his surprise, he found a tiny kitten hiding in the wheel of his car! She looked very scared and must have climbed in there for what she thought to be safety. When she finally came out from inside the tire, she started to cry. Even though the guy who found the kitten was not a cat person, he knew that this kitten needed somewhere to stay, and someone to take care of her.

