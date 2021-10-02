CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad Brings in a Tiny Kitten to Keep His 'Clingy Cat' Company | The Dodo Cat Crazy

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuy brings home a tiny kitten and introduces him to his very clingy, anxious cat…💛. Keep up with Toulouse and Tibbs on Instagram: https://thedo.do/the_real_toulouse, https://thedo.do/the_real_tibbs. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok:...

Comments / 13

❤️ Skylar
9d ago

They just stole my heart ❤️ How could you not adore those lovable faces 🐾❤️ They remind me of my two little peanuts 💕💕🐾🐾

Reply(6)
7
Mimi B.
9d ago

Where do people find these lovable cats? One of mine is halfway like that. The other would take a bird over me any day...lol.

Reply(2)
3
