During National Drive Electric Week, Governor Hochul Announces New High-Speed Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at Mirabito Convenience Stores in Syracuse
Two New High-Speed Electric Vehicle Charging Hubs to Expand City’s Fast Charging Infrastructure. Eight Chargers Now Complete at Mirabito Locations in Central New York and Mohawk Valley; 11 More Coming By Early 2022 to Grow New York Power Authority’s EVolve NY Network and Make Fast Charging More Convenient. Emission-free Electric...www.urbancny.com
