Eating Disorders Are Bankrupting Families

By Reviewed by Abigail Fagan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent article in Health Magazine reported that trying to pay for a child's eating disorder treatment is bankrupting some families. According to research from Harvard's Strategic Training Initiative for the Prevention of Eating Disorders and the Academy for Eating Disorders, the average cost of a hospital stay for a patient with an eating disorder is $19,400—more than double the average $8,900 treatment cost for hospital stays related to schizophrenia and the $8,800 average for alcohol-related hospitalizations.

Law.com

When Personality Disorders Cause Problems in Family Law

Personality disorders are chronic ways of thinking and behaving that cause significant problems but are not as serious as psychoses. Why should lawyers care about this? Because they show up in our cases, clients, opposing counsel and their clients, and courts. A helpful resource for family lawyers is the Diagnostic...
RELATIONSHIPS
Michigan Daily

Disordered eating and the death of my creativity

Writing was how I defined myself before food was all that mattered. I was a writer. This was the part of me that connected to the world outside of myself, what I thought about and what I wanted to do. I lived to tell stories. They could be stories I made up, stories of other people or stories of my own. It wasn’t something I questioned or decided to care about; it had always been there, as much a part of me as my arms and hair and stomach.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why We Need the Eating Disorders Prevention Act 2020

The foundations for eating disorder development begin before adolescence. Childhood obesity prevention gets more funding than eating disorder prevention. If implemented, the Eating Disorders Prevention Act would educate children about eating disorders and offer screeners. While eating disorders (EDs) are most often diagnosed in adolescence, and young adulthood, the foundations...
HEALTH
Iowa State Daily

Eating Disorders: What you really need to know

Eating disorders are a disease damaging the lives of many, but only acknowledged in the lives of some. Whether this be misinformation, or lack of any information, stigmas, stereotypes and lack of resources can be harmful when it comes to the concept of eating disorders. Some students have a very...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

‘The government must do better ’: Why are two thirds of teenagers at risk of eating disorders?

Two-thirds of teenagers in England could be at risk of developing an eating disorder, new data suggests. According to the NHS’ latest survey on the mental health of children and young people in the country, 58.2 per cent of those aged between 17 and 19 years old met criteria that indicated problems with eating. This figure rose among those of university age, reaching 62.5 per cent for people between 20 to 23 years old.
KIDS
KOMO News

Study finds link between vaping, eating disorder risk for college students

Just as students return to the University of Washington and other college campuses, a new study reveals a link between two health concerns for college students: vaping and an increased risk of developing an eating disorder. Experts say vaping and eating disorders can lead to serious health consequences. Dr. Vania...
EDUCATION
mobihealthnews.com

Within Health looks to help eating disorder recovery through digital platform

Within Health, a digital health startup with a goal of helping people achieve long-term recovery from eating disorders, launched its fully virtual treatment platform today. The company’s approach combines clinically-based treatment methods with a personalized digital platform so users can receive care in their own homes. Each user is assigned...
HEALTH
bizwest.com

Fort Collins family seeks to raise $1M to research rare genetic disorder

FORT COLLINS — A Fort Collins family has teamed up with a small group of parents to raise funds for research and development of a gene-therapy treatment for FRRS1L gene disorder. FRRS1L is a protein-coding gene that affects the messaging between cells in the brain and results in regression and loss of function in children.
FORT COLLINS, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Willpower Versus Identity: Understanding Your Eating Disorder

Originally Posted On: https://www.recoverednow.org/post/willpower-versus-identity-battling-your-eating-disorder. In the United States, as many as 13.5% of people will have an eating disorder at some point in their lives. That’s around 28 million Americans. Anywhere between 24-74% of sufferers will have been genetically predisposed to the condition. Eating disorders can be dangerous, with a...
FITNESS
lindenlink.com

Eating disorders, body image in college

Lindenwood University will sponsor a program in the spring that can help students focus on self-compassion, body acceptance and mental well-being. Counselors said it’s the type of program that’s needed on college campuses. “Working on a college campus, we see a lot of students that struggle with body image and...
FITNESS
Pine And Lakes News

Health Fusion Column: What orchids and dandelions have to do with eating disorders

If you click on the TV, scroll through Facebook or watch YouTube videos, the commercials and ads that pop up feature more diverse body types than what we've seen in the past. The media world seems to finally get that most people are not perfect and would rather see images of people who look like they do -- jiggly thighs and all -- than unattainable body images. So you'd think that maybe the incidence of eating disorders would be declining. Not so, says Dr. Leslie Sim, a Mayo Clinic pediatric psychologist.
LIFESTYLE
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Let’s talk: eating disorders on campus

It has been a mere six weeks on campus and already I have lost track of the number of times I have heard some excuse to skip a meal: too much schoolwork, too stressed to eat, holding off until a later event. For most, the “Freshman 15” is not a foreign term, but with eating disorders on the rise, it is time to address the culture of eating disorders on college campuses, and specifically here at Hopkins.
FITNESS
West Central Tribune

Health Fusion: Dandelions, orchids and eating disorders. New insight into diagnosis, treatment and who's at risk

The orchid hypothesis, as described in a book by Dr. W. Thomas Boyce, uses flower analogies to describe how kids respond to their environments (and as a University of Minnesota Olmsted County Master Gardener Volunteer, I appreciate the analogy). Most kids are "dandelions" that can manage in just about any environment. Some kids are "orchids" and require special care or else they will wither on the vine. "Orchids" are sensitive, but that's not a bad thing.
GARDENING
abc17news.com

How Instagram led to two teens’ eating disorders

At 14, Ashlee Thomas was in the grips of anorexia. She weighed 85 pounds. She was hospitalized. Her heart stopped twice. Doctors thought she would not survive. But she did. And now the resident of New South Wales, Australia, is dedicating her life to helping other girls. Her first warning to parents and children is about the dangers of Instagram, where, Thomas says, her journey to a near death began.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Study Shows Adults Who Stutter Stop if They Think No One Is Listening

More than 70 million people worldwide are thought to have some kind of stuttering speech impediment – including the current President of the United States – and experts are still continuing to learn more about the condition and what causes it. Now a new study has revealed something that may give us a big clue into why stuttering happens and how we can treat it: When adults who stutter are on their own and think no one is listening, their stutter suddenly goes away. And it seems to be that perception of having a listener that's key. What's important about this particular...
HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

Borderline Personality Disorder: 3 Things You Need To Do for Patients

These 3 essential steps best support patients with borderline personality disorder, according to Carl Fleisher, MD. There are 13 million adults with borderline personality disorder (BPD) in the United States and, of that number, 1.5 million are adolescents, Carl Fleisher, MD, told attendees of the 2021 Annual Psychiatric TimesTM World CME Conference. To best support them, there are 3 things you need to do, added Fleisher, assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at University of California Los Angeles Health.
MENTAL HEALTH
boisestatepublicradio.org

COVID-19 sends rates of eating disorders soaring in teens in Idaho and across the U.S.

Eating disorder rates have surged over the course of the pandemic. According to Yale Medicine, the National Eating Disorders Association has seen increases as high as 70 to 80% in calls to its helpline at different points over the past year. What’s more: eating disorders have the second-highest mortality rate...

