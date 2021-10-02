Eating Disorders Are Bankrupting Families

More than 70 million people worldwide are thought to have some kind of stuttering speech impediment – including the current President of the United States – and experts are still continuing to learn more about the condition and what causes it. Now a new study has revealed something that may give us a big clue into why stuttering happens and how we can treat it: When adults who stutter are on their own and think no one is listening, their stutter suddenly goes away. And it seems to be that perception of having a listener that's key. What's important about this particular...

