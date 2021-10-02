Eating Disorders Are Bankrupting Families
A recent article in Health Magazine reported that trying to pay for a child's eating disorder treatment is bankrupting some families. According to research from Harvard's Strategic Training Initiative for the Prevention of Eating Disorders and the Academy for Eating Disorders, the average cost of a hospital stay for a patient with an eating disorder is $19,400—more than double the average $8,900 treatment cost for hospital stays related to schizophrenia and the $8,800 average for alcohol-related hospitalizations.www.psychologytoday.com
