Celebrities

Witness Salman Khan opening the gates to the jungle in ‘Bigg Boss’ Grand Premiere night!

By Sarah Williams
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe moment you all have been eagerly waiting for is finally here! India’s most popular reality show, COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss’ is back on your TV screens with its premiere night. Bollywood’s ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan is back on stage with his stylish persona to unveil this season’s spectacular ‘jungle’ house. While fans await the ‘dangal’ in the jungle, the contestants are about to find out what it is like to survive in the wild! With a beautifully designed house that resembles a jungle, the contestants are in for a big surprise. With a combination of luxury and bare minimum amenities, the Bigg Boss house is nothing short of a visual spectacle. The grand premiere night of the action-packed se15 contestants who will waltz their way into the waltz their way into the house.

