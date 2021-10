Please vote ‘Yes’ for renovating and expanding the Jones Library at the Amherst Town Election on Nov. 2. This construction project has been badly needed for years. I have a vision of a new, enlarged, and renovated Jones Library which would be accessible and inviting to people of all ages and backgrounds. Consider the varied populations served by the library — families with young children, people who have difficulty walking or climbing stairs, those with limited eyesight, low-income residents, students and others needing computer access, and immigrants learning English or studying to become citizens. Certainly, also think of the general public who have been using the library for many years but have become frustrated by its poor condition and confusing layout.

AMHERST, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO