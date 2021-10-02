CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Embiid Rips Ben Simmons For "Disrespectful" Tactics

Cover picture for the articleBen Simmons is currently holding out from the Philadelphia 76ers as he looks to be traded by the team that drafted him. Simmons is upset with the franchise and he doesn't seem to care where he goes, as long as it is outside of Pennsylvania. This is certainly a damaging situation for the Sixers, especially to the players who still care about Ben. One of those men is Joel Embiid, who recently came out and gave his true feelings on the whole thing. Needless to say, Embiid isn't happy with his soon-to-be-former teammate.

