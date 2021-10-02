CMG adds Smith to Internal Medicine Dept.
CANANDAIGUA – Dr. Katie A. Smith of Victor has joined the Internal Medicine Department at the Canandaigua Medical Group, located at 335 Parrish St. in Canandaigua. Smith received a bachelor of science in Biomedical Sciences from the Rochester Institute of Technology before graduating as a doctor of osteopathic medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. She did her internal medicine residency with Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, Pa., and is a member of the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association.www.fltimes.com
