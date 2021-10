Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher discussed his team's last second 41-38 victory over then number one ranked Alabama today at his weekly press conference, noting that he was proud of his team and that his young players were gaining confidence even though they still had a lot of growing left to do. He did note that they needed to block out distractions on social media and continue to focus on the reasons why they had success and not just on the outcome of the game itself. Finally, Fisher addressed the defensive delay of game penalties that the Aggies incurred and why he was told that they were called.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO