Saturday Forecast

By Ryan Beesley
fox5atlanta.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore clouds than sun with seasonal temperatures. This will be the last dry day for several days, so take advantage while you can!

www.fox5atlanta.com

kqennewsradio.com

FREEZE WATCH MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING

A Freeze Watch is in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday morning for parts of central Douglas County and surrounding areas. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said temperatures in the upper 20s to the low 30s are possible. The Watch area is for south-central Douglas County, including Glendale, Tiller and Azalea. It also is in effect for parts of Josephine and Jackson counties and parts of Curry County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
klif.com

Dangerous Weather Likely Tonight

UPDATE: #TXWX NWS Surface Map for 1PM: Classic setup, with two surface lows, dryline and cold front. Ingredients all coming together for classic severe wx outbreak, nearing DFW area btwn 6 & 10 PM. Large hail, 60-70 mph winds, isolated tornadoes. Check w/ WBAP 820 and @BradBartonDFW. DFW is in...
DALLAS, TX
Jonestown (PA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Jonestown

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Jonestown: Sunday, October 10: Intermittent very light rain then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 11: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain
JONESTOWN, PA
WCTV

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There were areas of fog and low-level cloudiness in parts of Southwest Georgia and the Big Bend Saturday morning. The fog is forecast to fizzle out through the morning and bring a partly cloudy sky to most locations for the rest of the day. The sea breeze on Florida’s east coast will work it’s way inland through Saturday and bring a better chance of rain to the I-75 corridor, though a stray shower can’t be ruled out elsewhere. Highs will range from the mid 80s near the coast to near 90 inland.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Wayland (NY) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Wayland

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wayland: Saturday, October 9: Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Sunday, October 10: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 11: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Mostly
WAYLAND, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Wet Start To The Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We had heavy downpours last night along with some strong thunderstorms. Most of those have wrapped up and will continue to do so as the morning goes on. Today will be the cooler day and wettest day of the weekend with highs in the low to mid 70’s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Showers become scattered moving south to north this afternoon. By dinner time, rain showers taper off, leaving us with a mostly cloudy and dry Saturday night with lows around 60. Tomorrow, high pressure builds in and leaves us with a summer-like Sunday and a lot of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and some, yet again, getting to 80! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The Steelers game will be warmer than average. The trend continues for the work week with partly cloudy skies and highs flirting with the 80s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Sweater weather doesn’t look to return until possibly the weekend! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Storms Monday Afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS)– Storms are approaching the area. Monday starts off mild and dry with temperatures near 80 degrees. Storms chances increase by the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could turn severe with hail and wind. By the middle of the day, temps touch near 80 as thunderstorms develop. Coverage increases from southwest to northeast. The window for severe storms is from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The main event arrives by late afternoon/early evening. Damaging winds are the main threat. Tornado risk is low but not zero. Storms should clear out before 10 p.m. Tuesday will be breezy and not as warm. The rest of the week brings mild temperatures and rain mid-week.
CHICAGO, IL

