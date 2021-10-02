CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AlmavivA, Aruba table proposal for Italy's cloud hub

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

MILAN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italian IT group AlmavivA and cloud provider Aruba said on Saturday they had presented a joint proposal to the government to help create a cloud-based infrastructure for the country's public administration data.

Known as the National Strategic Hub, the infrastructure is part of the government's strategy to accelerate digital transformation and guarantee national data security.

The cloud hub, one of the projects funded by the European Union to help Italy's economy recover from the pandemic, reflects European efforts to make the 27-member bloc less dependent on large overseas tech companies.

The AlmavivA-Aruba proposal, presented as a public-private partnership, rivals that put forward last month by a consortium led by Italy's biggest phone group Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and including state lender CDP, cybersecurity group Leonardo (LDOF.MI) and state-owned IT company Sogei. read more

In its national Recovery Plan sent to Brussels in April, Rome earmarked 900 million euros ($1.04 billion) for the project. It plans to award the tender by the end of 2022, at the latest.

The two proposals will likely be followed by others.

Italian software developer Engineering is also preparing to table a proposal in the coming days, Maximo Ibarra, its new chief executive told daily Corriere della Sera, in comments later confirmed by a spokesperson.

Engineering, owned by Bain Capital and NB Renaissance, will lead "a consortium with an original approach", Ibarra told the paper, adding his company could make use of its past experience in the digitalisation of Italy's public administration system.

($1 = 0.8625 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Pro-EU rallies draw tens of thousands in Poland

Tens of thousands of Poles rallied on Sunday in defence of their country's EU membership, after Poland's top court last week issued a landmark ruling against the primacy of EU law. The pro-EU demonstrations were called by former EU chief Donald Tusk, now leader of the country's main opposition grouping, Civic Platform, who has warned of the prospect of a "Polexit". "Tens of thousands of people in Warsaw and in over 100 cities and towns across Poland have come to protest what this government is doing to our homeland," Tusk told a massive crowd in the capital awash with the EU's star-studded blue flags. Tusk asked people to "defend a European Poland" after a wave of criticism against the ruling both at home and from around the European Union.
PROTESTS
Telegraph

The EU will lose its war with Poland and prove we were right to leave

It is breaking all constitutional norms. It is veering dangerously towards the populist right. And it is refusing to comply with the rules of the club, even while generously helping itself to a share of the spoils. Following the decision by the Polish supreme court to reject the primacy of European law over its own, the country is set for a full-on collision with the Commission.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Aruba#Infrastructure#Almaviva#Milan#The European Union#European#Telecom Italia#Cdp#Italian#Engineering#Bain Capital#Nb Renaissance
Reuters

Telecom Italia to partner with Oracle to offer cloud services in Italy

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) and its unit Noovle have signed a partnership with business software maker Oracle to offer cloud services in Italy, the three companies said in a joint statement on Friday. Under the partnership, the firms will offer services to enterprises and public entities to implement...
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

Sweden's Minna opens London hub

Swedish subscription management app Minna Technologies is boosting its commitment to the UK, hiring staff and opening a London hub. Founded in Gothenburg, Sweden in 2016, Minna enables customers to manage subscription services via their bank’s app. The platform can also notify customers when a free trial is about to end to prevent them from being charged, and facilitates utility switching to help customers find better deals.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
Shropshire Star

EU to table ‘far-reaching proposals’ on Northern Ireland Protocol next week

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic has called for both sides to come to a ‘reasonable solution’ by the end of the year. The EU is preparing to table new proposals on the Northern Ireland Protocol by the “middle of next week”, Maros Sefcovic has said. The European Commission vice-president...
POLITICS
Reuters

Italy's Mediaset proposes dual share structure in M&A push

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy’s Mediaset plans to adopt a dual class share structure as the broadcaster controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi strives for cross-border tie-ups. The decision comes after Mediaset last month moved its legal base to the Netherlands, a country that provides a neutral base...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

TIM leads charge for national cloud hub

Italy, no stranger to ambitious infrastructure collaboration projects, is cooking up another adventurous public-private partnership scheme. Dubbed the national strategic hub (NSH), the lead promotor is Telecom Italia (TIM). The aim of NSH is to provide infrastructure for cloud-based management of public administration data and applications by "pooling the partners' specific expertise and the best Italian and international technologies."
BUSINESS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Draghi credits vaccines for Italy's economic recovery

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s vaccination campaign is a key factor behind its economic recovery from the pandemic, Premier Mario Draghi said Wednesday after signing a document that forecast a higher-than-expected 6% growth this year. Draghi called vaccinations “an ingredient that favored this recovery of the Italian economy."
BUSINESS
Reuters

Road to COP: Italy’s ecological transition chief

ZURICH, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Prime Minister Mario Draghi picked Roberto Cingolani, a trained physicist, from the private sector to lead the country’s mega-ministry combining environment and energy. As Milan hosts the warmup to the COP26, Cingolani discusses Italy’s role in the global decarbonization fight. Breakingviews. Reuters Breakingviews is...
ENVIRONMENT
houstonmirror.com

Italy's imports pick up in August: statistics

ROME, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Italy's imports from outside the European Union (EU) continue to grow as the country's economy emerges from the coronavirus crisis, and the same applies to its exports of consumer goods. However, the energy export figures are down, the country's National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) said...
ECONOMY
WWD

The Lanvin Group Is Born – With New Investors

Click here to read the full article. Fosun Fashion Group has a new name, Lanvin Group, and new investors who bring the valuation of the Chinese fashion conglomerate to more than $1 billion, WWD has learned. Armed with more capital and industry expertise, the Shanghai-based firm plans to push further into Asia and the U.S., and continue building its portfolio of premium and luxury brands.More from WWDLanvin RTW Spring 2022Lanvin Resort 2022Lanvin Men's Spring 2022 “There’s a plan for every brand to come to China and grow,” Joann Cheng, chair of Lanvin Group, said in an interview. “We still have 90 percent...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU court adviser says Nord Stream 2 can challenge EU rules

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG is entitled to challenge EU rules that require separate companies to build, operate and own pipelines, an adviser to the EU’s top court said on Wednesday. The operators of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines had challenged...
INDUSTRY
AFP

Austria gets new leader after graft crisis engulfs Kurz

Austria's top diplomat Alexander Schallenberg took over as chancellor on Monday, as the ruling party tries to emerge from a corruption scandal that cost the job of one of Europe's youngest leaders. Sebastian Kurz, a 35-year-old once feted as a "whizz kid", said late Saturday he was quitting the top job after being implicated in a corruption scandal. Former Foreign Minister Schallenberg, 52, was sworn in by President Alexander Van der Bellen shortly after 1:00 pm (1100 GMT). Van der Bellen said the government now had the "great responsibility of restoring trust".
EUROPE
winespectator.com

South Italy’s Silver Lining

As I write this column, humanity seems to be in particularly deep trouble from rising temperatures, raging wildfires and deadly flooding, not to mention the latest mutants of a killer virus. But, looking at a sliver of a bright side here, has there ever been a better time to be...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Reuters

199K+
Followers
220K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy