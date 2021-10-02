CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edgar, WI

Edgar man dead in Taylor Co. semi crash

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQRhP_0cF3VKUH00

A 36-year-old Edgar man is dead after a crash between a pickup and semi tractor trailer, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Friday on Hwy. 13 at Apple Avenue in the Taylor County town of Little Black.

The victim has been identified as Scott Soczka, who died at the scene.

Investigators say Soczka turned in front of the semi, which struck the passenger side of the pickup.

The semi driver was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

No other information was released.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

1 dead, 1 injured in Stevens Point-area crash

A 24-year-old Stevens Point man is dead and a 27-year-old woman is injured following an afternoon crash Sunday in Portage County, officials said. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Carson Makuski, of Stevens Point. The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 3:44 p.m. Sunday on Jordan Road, just west...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Walworth County

ELKHORN, Wis. (AP) — An Elkhorn man has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian last weekend in Walworth County. Francisco Garcia was walking along county Highway H Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck whose driver failed to stop after hitting him, according to Elkhorn police.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Woman sentenced to life for 2018 death of child in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A woman convicted in the death of a 3-year-old child in Manitowoc in 2018 was sentenced Thursday to life in prison. A jury in July found Jamie Schrank, 41, guilty of physical abuse of a child with repeated acts causing death. Authorities say the child died from complications of blunt force injuries to the abdomen.
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taylor County, WI
Accidents
Taylor County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Edgar, WI
County
Taylor County, WI
WausauPilot

Name released in fatal Marathon-area crash

Three weeks after a crash west of Wausau that left one person dead and a second person injured, police have identified the victim who died as Kevin Krizan, of Ladysmith. In a news release posted only on social media, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded at about 8:15 p.m. Sept. 20 to the intersection of County Road N and County Road B for a report of a crash. Krizan, 27, died at the scene.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Human remains found in suitcase identified as missing Reedsburg woman

Police have confirmed human remains discovered in a suitcase last year are those of a woman who was reported missing in July 2020. Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, a 25-year-old native of Peru who was living in Reedsburg at the time of her disappearance, was working in the Wisconsin Dells before she vanished. She was reported missing on July 21, 2021 by her former husband, police said.
REEDSBURG, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy