Edgar man dead in Taylor Co. semi crash

A 36-year-old Edgar man is dead after a crash between a pickup and semi tractor trailer, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Friday on Hwy. 13 at Apple Avenue in the Taylor County town of Little Black.

The victim has been identified as Scott Soczka, who died at the scene.

Investigators say Soczka turned in front of the semi, which struck the passenger side of the pickup.

The semi driver was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

No other information was released.