Owners Are Not Happy With This Acura ILX Model Year

By the late middle 1980s, the most affordable Volkswagen Golf cost quite a bit more than the cheapest Honda Civic, while Tercels and Mirages and Justys rolled out of showrooms for nickels and dimes. Meanwhile, Hyundai was selling Excels for even less, not to mention the hilariously low-priced Yugo GV. It's a sorry state of affairs when The People's Car can't compete on price the way the air-coooled Beetle once did. So, because the suits in Wolfsburg controlled a far-flung manufacturing empire, the call went out to Volkswagen do Brasil for a truly affordable car to sell in the United States. That ended up being the Volkswagen Gol and its wagon version, the Parati. This became the Volkswagen Fox on our shows (not to be confused with the Audi Fox, which was really a Passat), and Americans could buy this car from the 1987 through 1993 model years. Here's a Fox Wagon, found in a San Francisco Bay Area boneyard during the summer.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO