Owners Are Not Happy With This Acura ILX Model Year

By Victoria Brase
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Acura ILX is a luxury car that has never really lived up to the Honda Civic, which the ILX is based on. It has consistently been at the top of Forbes’ “cars to avoid” lists. While it has an above-average fuel economy, its reliability has never been outstanding. The...

