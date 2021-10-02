3 key matchups for Washington vs. Falcons in Week 4

The Washington Football Team looks for their second win of the season on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 action.

Is this the week Washington’s defense gets going? Or will Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan remain undefeated against Washington?

As always, individual matchups play a critical role in the outcome of a game. Which matchups are most vital in Sunday’s meeting between Washington and the Falcons?

Here are three matchups to watch in Sunday’s NFC battle:

Washington DE Chase Young vs. Falcons LT Jake Matthews

Washington Football Team’s Chase Young (99) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Through three games, Chase Young does not have a sack. He’s received plenty of criticism, but at some point, Young is going to go off and have a big game. That could be all he needs to get back on track.

This week, Young will see a lot of Atlanta left tackle Jake Matthews. Matthews is known for being of the NFL’s better pass-blocking tackles. This season, Pro Football Focus ranks Matthews as the No. 40 tackle in the NFL. However, he ranks No. 7 in pass-blocking, with a grade of 80.6.

I expect Young to have a good game on Sunday. But it won’t be easy as Matthews remains a quality player.

Washington's linebackers vs. Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) catches a pass during warmups before their game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not often that a tight end goes in the top five of the NFL draft. Kyle Pitts isn’t your average tight end. However, the rookie from Florida has yet to find the end zone through the first three weeks of his NFL career.

Washington’s defense presents a prime opportunity for Pitts to have a breakout performance on Sunday. Even if Washington uses a safety to bracket Pitts, it’s a mismatch. Jon Bostic and Cole Holcomb continue to struggle in coverage. This could be the week rookie linebacker Jamin Davis sees more snaps in coverage.

Washington WR Terry McLaurin vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts during the first half against the New York Giants at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin against Atlanta’s secondary should be a win for Washington. Fortunately for the Falcons, top corner, A.J. Terrell, is back this week. Can Terrell slow McLaurin down?

On the other side of Terrell is a familiar face for Washington in Fabian Moreau. A former third-round pick by Washington, Moreau never established himself with the WFT. Moreau has a 52.6 grade in coverage from PFF, something that will not surprise Washington fans.

The Falcons do have a quality slot corner in Isaiah Oliver.