Pink Ribbon Bagel Campaign Kicks Off Ahead of Panerathon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Phoebe Breckenridge’s involvement with the Panerathon goes back to high school, when she would volunteer for the event. She later interned at Mercy Health for two years while she was a student at Youngstown State University, specifically assigned to the annual event, working with sponsors and volunteers. When she began working at JAC Management Group, which manages the Covelli Center where the Panerathon is held, she helped out on the course.