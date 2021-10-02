What If If Only, Royal Court review: Caryl Churchill confronts grief with a Dickensian minor marvel
Almost 20 years ago, in 2002, back before he was Bond, Daniel Craig trod the boards at the Royal Court in Caryl Churchill’s A Number. He brought a memorable emotional muscularity to various iterations of a cloned man confronting the shifty father (Michael Gambon) who has played God in trying to create the ideal son. It remains one of the resounding successes of Churchill’s estimable, highly experimental and long-lived careers – she’s now 83 – and will be revived in January at the Old Vic.www.telegraph.co.uk
