Villagers Show Pride In Heritage

It isn’t often Floridians hear “oom-pah”-style polka music, watch Spanish folkloric dance, eat traditional German food and shop for Celtic oddities all in one place. This was the scene at Friday’s Heritage Festival in The Villages. Villagers and visitors alike were treated to cultural festivities at The Villages’ Heritage Festival at Spanish Springs Town Square. The theme was European heritage, and various food trucks, market vendors and entertainment reflected the many diverse countries across the continent. Marie Rosich, of the Village of Fenney, is president of the Spanish-American Club, a group of over 400 members dedicated to appreciating Spanish culture. Rosich said it was important to her that the club not only let other Spanish residents know there was an organization to represent their heritage but that attendees of the Heritage Festival learn more about the many places Spanish-speaking individuals come from.