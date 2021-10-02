CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Future is Bright For Woodford County Football

 9 days ago
Woodford County Football | KSR

Where does greatness get you? “Kroger Field,” said Woodford County star running back Preston Stacy following their 60-14 rout of West Jessamine (3-3) in the Kroger KSR Game of the Week on Friday night.

Woodford County remains undefeated

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Yellow Jackets are 6-0. It’s taken the effort of the entire program and fan base to get them to where they’re at this season.

“The kids have worked extremely hard,” head coach Dennis Johnson said after the win. “The coaches have done a good job. I’m very proud of this team.”

The score would’ve been even more lopsided if it weren’t for three separate touchdown plays getting called back by penalties. The Yellow Jackets would end up giving up over 100 yards in penalties on the night. That’s something they’ll need to clean up if they want to challenge Frederick Douglass and South Warren as 5A’s top dog.

Woodford County, a triple-option team by nature, aired it out the majority of the game. That’s something quarterback Bryce Patterson has been waiting for all season.

“I feel great doing that,” Patterson said about dropping back for the pass for most of the game. Coach Johnson said afterward that he’d like to pass the ball 25-30 times a game going forward.

Patterson was responsible for six touchdowns Friday night—five through the air and the other on a one-yard quarterback sneak.

The young players are showing out

The future for Woodford County football is super bright,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a lot of kids coming back for the next two or three years.”

Stacy, Patterson, Aden Nelson and Makhi Smith all scored Friday night and all have at least one more year left of eligibility if they choose to use it. While their young core is on top of the world right now, they know remaining humble is what’s most important.

”We just have to come in and work hard every day,” Patterson said. “Once we start winning, (Johnson) made us focus on not getting too overhyped about ourselves—to stay focused and know that any team can come out and surprise us.”

Stacy and Smith both had multiple touchdowns on the night. Stacy was able to pick up a score on the ground and through the air:

Being undefeated is important, but to open up district play in a blowout fashion as they did on Friday was Coach Johnson’s biggest takeaway from the win over the Colts.

Woodford County football is here to stay,” Johnson said afterward about his young talent being the ones to make most of the night’s major plays.

What’s next for Woodford County?

Johnson said the first goal is to win the district title, but of course, the ultimate goal is to play for a state title in December.

Tonight was step one. While the Yellow Jackets are 6-0 on the season, they’re 1-0 in Coach Johnson’s eyes. To have his team start out district play with a huge win while all eyes are on them says something about the direction Woodford County is trending toward.

“You put yourself in this position—people are intrigued by Woodford County football,” Johnson said. We’ve just got to continue to be consistent and work hard.”

Woodford County travels to Madison Southern next Friday for their second district matchup of the season while looking to continue one of the best seasons in Yellow Jacket history.

