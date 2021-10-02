'I am not to Interested in the Start' - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's Unbeaten Start to the Season

Liverpool usually start their seasons very well and this season is no different with Liverpool yet to lose a game.

That's not just in the Premier League either. Liverpool are unbeaten in every competition, playing nine games, winning seven and drawing two.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Liverpool fans will be hoping to keep this record up after a tough game against Manchester City tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp has also had his say on Liverpool's emphatic start to the season.

"A draw would also mean we would be unbeaten - taking now the point is a little bit early. Let's play the game and then ask me again. So far the start is OK but it's not that we think we couldn't have done better." said Klopp.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"If we win, I would think it was a proper start. But then Watford, Atletico, Manchester United - I am not too much interested in the start - I just want to play the best season we can play. So far, so good, but it's just a few games in."

Hopefully the Reds can keep their unbeaten run up and go into the important Atletico Madrid and Manchester United games full of confidence!

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook