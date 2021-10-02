CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles Week 4 Game Preview: Kansas City Chiefs

By Matthew Brown
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Eagles were dealt a tough loss last week against the Dallas Cowboys. They will now have a tougher challenge ahead of them as they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Philadelphia. The Chiefs were a win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last year but came up short against Tom Brady and The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now they are in an unfamiliar position with a below .500 record. The Eagles will get an opportunity hand them their third straight loss come early Sunday afternoon. This article will give a preview of the Philadelphia Eagles Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
Blogging The Boys

NFL admits mistake on play that potentially cost the Dallas Cowboys a Week 1 win over the Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1. Nobody is out here saying that the Cowboys are anything except for 0-1, but after having over a week to digest on what happened down in Tampa Bay (while processing everything that has been happening in Dallas simultaneously) there is no denying it. The Cowboys were very much in that game and could have very easily won it.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
AL.com

Trevon Diggs’ rat poison, Amari Cooper’s DB chance

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs has an interception in every Cowboys’ game this season. After the former Alabama standout’s latest interception, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Diggs played as though he was the wide receiver instead of the defensive back. Diggs used to be a wide receiver, and...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Warning For Teams Playing The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly proven that they have one of the best offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott back under center and a talented, deep group of skill players, the NFC East club is well positioned to keep pace in any shoot-out this year.
NFL
FanSided

3 games the Cowboys must win to finish off the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys have the chance to clinch the NFC East title this season by winning these three games. The NFC East division was the joke of the entire league last season, with the Washington Football Team falling backwards into the title thanks to the tank-inspired decision-making by former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. But in 2021, it is evident that Dallas Cowboys are the easy, runaway favorites to win the division.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Devonta Smith
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Time to re-sign QB2/WR3 Cedrick Wilson

And they said the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have a back-up quarterback on their roster. Well, we got to see first hand what it looks like when someone not named “Dak” slings it, and it was a sight to behold. Up 27-13, Kellen Moore dialed up some trickery and flare when...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#The Lombardi Trophy#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Chains
NBC Sports

Nick Sirianni unsure if Lane Johnson will return this year

Nick Sirianni said Monday he’s not certain three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson will return to the team this year. Johnson has missed the Eagles’ last two games because of an undisclosed personal matter. He traveled to Oklahoma last week and has since returned to Philly but has not rejoined the team.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu rips into Chiefs after ’embarrassing’ loss to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs had a humiliating performance in Week 5. What was a highly-anticipated matchup between two top quarterbacks in the league turned into a beatdown, as the home team’s defense just couldn’t stop Josh Allen and co. The result was an embarrassing 38-20 loss, capped by an insane play from Allen that summed up their struggles on defense.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Eagles can give Kansas City a game, but everything must go right

The injuries piled up after insult in the Eagles’ miserable loss to the Cowboys in Dallas. The team announced that it will place guard Isaac Seumalo and safety K’Von Wallace on Injured Reserve. Seumalo suffered a Lisfranc injury that will require season-ending surgery. He was replaced in the lineup by Nate Herbig in the fourth quarter, but there is no announcement regarding a long-term answer at the position.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
chatsports.com

Denver Broncos already have a two-game lead on Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos improved to 3-0 on the 2021 season following a 26-0 shutout victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The Broncos achieved their first shutout win since 2019 when they blanked the Tennessee Titans 16-0 and Sunday’s contest was never close. The Broncos got strong efforts from players in all aspects of the game.
NFL
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy