Philadelphia Eagles Week 4 Game Preview: Kansas City Chiefs

The Eagles were dealt a tough loss last week against the Dallas Cowboys. They will now have a tougher challenge ahead of them as they will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Philadelphia. The Chiefs were a win away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last year but came up short against Tom Brady and The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now they are in an unfamiliar position with a below .500 record. The Eagles will get an opportunity hand them their third straight loss come early Sunday afternoon. This article will give a preview of the Philadelphia Eagles Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.