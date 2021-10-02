Fintech innovator, Agile Launches MBS Pool Bidding for Mortgage Lenders

On Friday, Innovator Capital Management, LLC launched six new exchange traded funds. The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF™ – October (IOCT) and the Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF™ – October (EOCT) complete the firm’s Power Buffer ETF suite, which aims to provide downside protection and buffers for investors. Meanwhile, four new accelerated ETFs represent the third quarterly series of the accumulation-oriented Defined Outcome ETF suite. The accelerated ETFs are the world’s first ETFs that seek to offer a multiple of the upside return of a reference asset up to a cap. These ETFs include three funds that utilize the reference asset SPY: the Innovator US Equity Accelerated ETF – October (XDOC), the Innovator US Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF (XBOC), and the Innovator US Equity Accelerated PLUS ETF (XTOC). The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – October (QTOC) will be based on growth stocks through options on the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ).

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO