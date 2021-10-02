CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fintech innovator, Agile Launches MBS Pool Bidding for Mortgage Lenders

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 9 days ago

New functionality radically drives efficiency in supporting mortgage specified pool trading. PHILADELPHIA, Pa. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Agile, a groundbreaking fintech bringing mortgage lenders and broker dealers on to a single electronic platform, today announced the launch of MBS pool bidding, enabling lenders and dealers to gain much-needed efficiencies and data through technology.

