There are few artists out who have the same type of grip on the youth like NBA Youngboy. It's hard not to head into the comment section of any rap-related Instagram page without seeing at least one comment reading, "YB Better." Youngboy's a star in his own right, and it's quite clear his support is just as strong now while he's locked up as it was when he was free. Who knows how big he'll be by the time he's released.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO