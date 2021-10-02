Eagles Soar to 6-and-0

HARTINGTON - Lutheran High Northeast demonstrated why they're undefeated by dominating Hartington-Newcastle on both sides of the ball in a 41-8 drubbing Friday night. The Eagles drew first blood late in the first quarter as Landon Johnson connected with Cort McKeown on the first of their 3 TD hookups, giving LHNE an 8-0 lead. The Wildcats quickly answered early in the 2nd when QB Riley Sudbeck fooled the entire defense by faking a handoff, then scampering untouched 44 yards to the house.