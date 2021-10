ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after being struck by a U-Haul truck in St. Petersburg, according to police. The St. Petersburg Police Department says shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, Richard Robinson, 61, was crossing Central Avenue near 34th street. According to authorities, at the same time, a U-Haul truck going below the speed limit due to rain in traffic was passing through the area.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO