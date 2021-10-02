CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Settlement on the hill, and other tidbits

 9 days ago

Developer Bill Jasper finally has permission to build his mega-mansion on a prominent Sonoma hillside. The proposal for three huge (14k sq. ft.) homes near Fourth Street East at Brazil Street was originally turned down on appeal. So he sued. A 2019 Sonoma County Superior Court ruling found the lawsuit without merit, but you don't get (or stay) rich without a team of relentless attorneys. Japer kept the pressure on, and earlier this year, the city caved at the prospect of endless legal expenses. Rather quietly, the city council (including three members who have since resigned) signed off on a deal that gives Jasper what he wants in exchange for dropping the lawsuit… So add that to your building-project checklist: architect, building permit, fancy out-of-town attorney.

