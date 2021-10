Eclipse Theater Company is excited to open their 2021 Season with Jack Neary's "Jerry Finnegan's Sister." Don't miss this hilarious and heartwarming production. Brian Dowd has spent the last 10 years of his life wrestling with an unrequited "something" for his best friend's sister, who happens to live next door. But each and every time he's spoken with Beth Finnegan for more than 30 seconds, he's ended up with his foot planted firmly in his mouth. Now, Brian's time is about to run out. With recent news that Jerry Finnegan's sister is getting married, the time has come for him to put up or shut up. Like John Wayne in The High and the Mighty, Brian has reached the point of no return. What's he got to lose--except the love of his life! (Dramatic Publishing)

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO