Hawaii Bans Cannabinoid Based Gummies and Smokable Hemp Products

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here. In late August, regulators in Hawaii set a ben in place on all smokable hemp products and cannabinoid containing gummies and drinks. With the new rules, CBD products can only be in tincture, soft-gel, capsule, powder, tablet or topical form. The ban also targets vape liquids made with hemp-derived cannabinoids. Some critics are raising red flags that this could be a hit to Hawaii’s hemp production.