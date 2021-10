The Beavers celebrated their 2021 Senior Night during a pre-game ceremony at Sheen Field on Monday evening when Corry hosted Oil City. The two seniors on the team, Aidan Kafferlin (7) and Abel Moreno (3), were recognized along with their parents. Aidan is the son of Jennifer and Chad Kafferlin (left) and Abel is the son of Angela Corali and Randy Trunk (right). The Beavers will be back in action at home on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.